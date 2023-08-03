Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, Expected Dates, Here's All You Need To Know  

Tata Group, upon receiving permission from the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on June 27, is planning to come up with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Tata Technologies. It has yet to announce the offer price.

As per the industry experts, the company is expected to issue shares at a price of Rs 268 a share, which are already garnering interest in the grey market and are available at a premium of Rs 100. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) has increased from Rs 84 to Rs 100 in a week, market observers said.

When was Tata Group's last IPO?

The IPO will be Tata Group’s first offering since 2004, after appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairperson of Tata Sons.

The GMP rates stood at Rs 76 on the day the company got approval from the markets regulator. It rose to Rs 84 by July 29 and has climbed to Rs 100.

Issue details

The shares will be sold through an Offer for Sale (OFS), with Tata Motors planning to sell 8.11 crore equity shares. Alpha TC Holdings will be selling 97.16 lakh equity shares, while Tata Capital Growth Fund will sell 48,58,425 equity shares.

Tata Group is likely to take about 30-45 days for the process, including finalising price levels, following which it will announce the potential date for the IPO, expected to be by the end of August or mid-September this year, as per experts.

Earlier this year, Tata Technologies filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the market regulator on March 9. The company will sell 9.57 crore shares, with the IPO on offer for sale to the existing shareholders, including Alpha TC Holdings Private Limited, Tata Motors, and Tata Capital Growth Fund.

A 7.26 per cent stake is held by Alpha TC Holdings. Tata Motors has a 74.69 per cent stake in the company.