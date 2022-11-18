Tata To Revamp Air India By Merging Four Airlines And Scrapping Vistara Airlines: Sources

As per a report, Tata Group is in the process of integrating all its airline brands under the umbrella of Air India Ltd. The sudden move comes amid Tata's plan of revamping its faltering aviation empire. It has been learnt that the conglomerate is also scrapping Vistara Airlines, which is Singapore Airlines Ltd.'s local affiliate in the South Asian nation. It is still under consideration what stake would the Singapore Airlines take in the joint entity, according to sources.

Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson commented last month that the air carrier would expand its services by tripling its fleet of 113 aircraft over the next five years. The airline is trying to redesign itself under its new owner Tata. "It is planning to order about 300 narrow-body jets, a transaction that would probably be the largest in the history of the aviation industry", added Wilson.

When approached for a comment, the Air India, Tata and Vistara officials declined to speak on the matter. Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines said that the 'discussions are still going on between SIA and Tata' and it has nothing to comment more beyond an October 13 exchange filing, according to which there is a possibility of integration of Vistara and Air India.

As per reports, the Tata-owned air carrier is also in talks to raise at least $1 billion in a funding round that will increase its value by about $5 billion. In its plan of expansion, Air India is also planning to get 25 Airbus SE and five Boeing Co. aircraft starting in December.

Last year in October, Tata won the bid for acquiring Air India with a massive offer of $2.4 billion. The huge process of acquiring the air carrier proved to be the biggest transaction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This clearly meant that Tata along with Air India got the hold of other big airlines such as Vistara, Air India Express Ltd. and AirAsia India. Earlier this month, Air India acquired AirAsia's local business merging it with Air India Express ultimately making it a single low-cost carrier.