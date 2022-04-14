Tata's Super App ‘Tata Neu’ Will Soon House Brands From Other Companies: Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, said on Thursday that the company's recently launched super app ‘Neu’ is built on an open architecture and will house non-Tata Group companies as well.

After months of testing, the Tatas finally launched their super app ‘Tata Neu’ on April 7, however, the group chairman said there was no delay in the commercial rollout. Chandrasekaran said the app is built on an open architecture and would house products and services from non-Tata group firms, citing an overwhelming reaction in the first seven days of its launch, as per PTI.

Neu pass also be available to non-group brands: Chandrasekara

He also stated that the Neu pass will be offered to non-group brands. The super app, which competes with Amazon and Flipkart's similar offerings, brings together everything from groceries to hotels to airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform.

Neu, according to Chandrasekaran, merges the group's historic consumer-first approach with the new ethos of technology. Neu is a platform that brings all of our brands together in a single, powerful app. It's an all-new way to discover Tata's magnificent universe, combining our longstanding consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology.

Tata’s Brand

Currently, Tata owns multiple brands in the domain of aviation, E-commerce, Technology, Textile etc., including well-known brands like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, and Westside. Tata Neu already includes Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, and Westside. Whereas, other brands like Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, and Tata Motors will soon join, informs Natarajan as per PTI.

The Tata Group has been testing the software since last year, which is significant in the fast-growing e-commerce market in India. During the build-up, the company went on an e-commerce acquisition binge. Currently, the recently launched 53 MB application shows more than 1 million downloads and 20k reviews on Google play.

Tata’s recent investments

According to PTI, Tata Digital bought a majority share in online grocery retailer BigBasket in May, placing it against Reliance JioMart and Amazon, which are both owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The following month, Tata Digital invested USD 75 million in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake, as well as acquired a majority position in 1MG, an online healthcare marketplace, for an undisclosed sum.

(With PTI inputs)