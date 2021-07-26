Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment Status: When And How To Check Your Status

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. hit the market floor with a stellar initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 500 crore on July 16. Its IPO share allocation is likely to be finalised on Monday, July 26. The public issue of Tatva Chintan saw a favourable response from the investors due to its subscriptions of around 180.36 times by the time it closed. The bumper bidding for the stock has pushed its grey market premium (GMP) close to 100 per cent over the issue price. While the allotment will be finalised today, the shares of the company are expected to list on Thursday, July 29.

The price band that the IPO opened with was Rs 1,073 to Rs 1,083 per equity share, while the GMP stood at Rs 1,000, which indicates that the shares were trading on the grey market at around Rs 2,073 to Rs 2,083 per share against the given price.

Investors who have applied for Tatva Chintan IPO can check the status of their share allocation on the Bombay Stock Exchange's official portal- Bseindia.com.

How to check the Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status online?

Visit the BSE's official website- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx (Direct link- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx);

On the 'Status of Issue Application' page, click on Equity;

In the issue name, select 'Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited';

Enter your application number and PAN no.;

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit;

The details of your application will appear on the screen.

You can also check allotment details of the Tatva Chintan IPO on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website.

Steps to check the Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status on 'Link Intime' website

Link Intime India Private Limited is the official registrar’s website to check the allotment status. It is a SEBI registered entity and is responsible for carrying out the allotment process as per the prospectus of the company. Any refunds and investor-related roadblocks are also handled by it.

Visit On Link Intime's official website- www.https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html (Direct link- https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html);

Select 'Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited' from the drop-down list menu;

Enter your application no or PAN no or DP Client ID;

Click on 'Submit'.

The IPO is slated to be the second-best this year in terms of investor demand. Earlier in March, the ₹596-crore IPO of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 201 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 185.23 times, while the one reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) by 512.22 times. The retail quota was subscribed 35.35 times.



(IMAGE- PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/LOUIS REED/UNSPLASH)