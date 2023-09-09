Tax Authorities Can Examine Investor ITRs To Ensure Transparency In Startup Funding

Tax authorities have the authority to request information regarding the income tax returns (ITRs) filed by individuals who invest in startups. This move is aimed at verifying if the investment amount aligns with the income declared in the investors' personal ITRs, as stated by the Income Tax department.

Tax notice explanation

In response to a recent social media post by Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, where he raised concerns about several startups receiving tax notices requesting information about their shareholders, the Income Tax department referred to the Finance Act of 2012. This Act stipulates that the source of funds from a resident shareholder in a startup must be explained by the investor.

The Income Tax department explained, "In the current situation, it appears that the Assessing Officer (AO) is investigating the legitimacy of the transaction and the source of investment by the shareholder-investor to verify whether the investment amount matches the income reported in the investors' ITRs. Alternatively, if the Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) of the investors are shared with the AO by the company, they can verify the ITRs of the investors."

Section 68 compliance

Under Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, the AO is empowered to enquire about the creditworthiness of the shareholder/investor, and the initial responsibility falls on the startup to establish the identity of the investor, the investor's creditworthiness, and the genuineness of the transaction.

The Income Tax department also highlighted that the Finance Act of 2012 mandates that the nature and source of any funds credited as share capital or share premium in the books of closely held companies must be explained under Section 68. This explanation is required not only for the funds themselves but also for the source of funds from resident shareholders.

Ashneer Grover expressed his confusion in his social media post, questioning why companies should have access to the ITRs of their shareholders and why shareholders should share their ITRs with private companies. He emphasised that this pertains to investors acquiring equity in startups and not startups providing loans to their shareholders.



(With PTI inputs)