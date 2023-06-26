Tax Evasion Report Hits Shree Cement, Stock Suffers Biggest Decline In Three Years

Shares of Shree Cement fell as much as 10.11 per cent, the steepest intraday drop in over three years, to hit an intraday low of Rs 22,601 after a report of tax evasion amounting to Rs 23,000 crore emerged. The Income Tax department conducted surveys at five locations of the company in Rajasthan.

Shree Cement said on Saturday that the survey was still ongoing and that its management team is extending full cooperation to officials.

"This is in continuation to our communication dated 21.6.2023 regarding the survey proceedings of Income Tax Officials at our premises. We have gathered that a lot of negative information about the company and its officials is floating in certain sections of the media in connection with the above survey. We would like to clarify that the survey is still going on. The entire management team of the company is available and extending full cooperation to the officials. Any information circulating in the media otherwise is incorrect and has been published without seeking prior inputs from the company," informed the cement manufacturer to the exchanges.

Shree Cement and the Income tax (I-T) department did not immediately respond to news agency Reuters' request for comments.

As of 11:16 am, Shree Cements was trading at Rs 23,339.40 on the NSE, down 7.18 per cent from the previous close.

(With inputs from Reuters)