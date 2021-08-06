Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 Moved By Finance Minister Passed In Lok Sabha

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday, without debate amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition. The bill was moved by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the house on Thursday for discussion. The law will now do away with the contentious retrospective tax after more than nine years since its introduction. The retro tax introduced as part of the Finance Act 2012, imposed a tax on capital gains by companies like Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone group of UK.

On Friday, while moving the bill for consideration and passing, Nirmala Sitharaman said, " On the issue of levying income tax on income derived from the issue of Indian assets through the transfer of shares of a foreign company was the subject matter for prolonged litigation. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that such income tax, such income is not taxable under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Such income is not taxable under the provisions of the Income Tax Act,” news agency ANI reported.

Sharing the highlights of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, Sitharaman added "Consequently, the Finance Act of 2012, amended the Income Tax Act, 1961 with retrospective effect to clarify that such income is taxable. The Finance Act 2012 also provided that the demand raised for this income shall be valid even if the said demand has been struck off by the courts. So what has happened is, this retrospective tax was brought in as a clarificatory amendment. However, there has been quite a lot of disagreement for this measure and even as we were in opposition, we had very clearly raised this objection that this is bad in law and also bad for investors.”

"However, for the cases prior to 2012, for which it was retrospectively applied, 17 such cases are there. Out of these, two went to the court which were stayed. The claims couldn't be pursued further. As promised by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in principle we do not believe in this. However, we couldn't act on this even in 2014 because there were two cases going on," said Sitharaman in the Lower House.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in Lok Sabha on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021



Appreciating the passage of the law in lower house, the RBI Governor said, "This was a long pending issue. The Government has taken a timely decision. It is a welcome step: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021."



This is after, British oil and gas company Cairn Energy won an arbitration against retro tax in the French court. Cairn is now seeking to recover USD 1.2 billion from India. An appeal against the order was filed in the Hague Court of Appeal on March 22, 2021, by the Indian Government.

What is retrospective tax? What does its removal mean?

Earlier on May 28, 2012, the 2012 Finance Act was introduced, giving legal backing to the country's retrospective taxation. The retrospective tax law imposed a tax on companies' capital gains, causing a fallout with British firms like Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone group. The bill was announced by the late Pranab Mukherjee during his tenure as the finance minister and was approved by then President Pratibha Patil. Now, the current government is planning to reverse this and do away with cases pending regarding the law in Indian courts. Many investors have already backed it as it supports the pleas of foreign investors.

Sitharaman, while explaining the bill, said that the demand raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets made before 28th May 2012 shall be nullified on fulfilment of specified conditions such as withdrawal or furnishing of undertaking for withdrawal of pending litigation and furnishing of an undertaking to the effect that no claim for cost, damages, interest, etc., shall be filed.

Centre wanted to do away with retrospective tax law since 2014

The Narendra Modi-led government was also under demand to repeal the retrospective tax. Following the rise to power in 2014, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured stakeholders that the law would only pursue pending assessments. No new cases were filed in the matter. Later, FM Sitharaman had hinted at the amendment during a ‘major economic reform’. “However, retrospective taxation and consequent demand created in a few cases continue to be a sore point with potential investors,” she said.

Sitaraman further told the Lok Sabha on Friday, "Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2014, clearly made a commitment here in the House, that we do not believe in applying the law in retrospect and we would certainly form a high-level committee which will look into all such cases and I am happy to say that between 2014 and till today, the high-level committee has dealt with this matter and we have not had one claim based on the amendment made in 2012."

“The country today stands at a juncture when quick recovery of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic is the need of the hour and foreign investment has an important role to play in promoting faster economic growth and employment,” the finance minister had added. The latest move by the Centre lends promise to companies like Vodafone idea and Cairn that their demand for the withdrawal of retrospective tax is heard.

(With ANI Inputs)

