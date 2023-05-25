TBZ Ltd. Delivers Sustainable Growth In Q4 And FY23, Led By Strong Performance In Jewellery Segment

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited ("TBZ"), India's jewellery retailer with a legacy of over 158 years, reported its audited financial results for Q4 & FY23 ending on March 31st, 2023.

FY23 The total operating income during FY23 increased by 29.82% YoY to Rs. 2393.63 crore. FY23 EBITDA increased by 58.90% YoY to Rs. 114.97 crore with an EBITDA margin of 4.80%. FY23 PBT increased by 125.24% YoY to Rs. 51.53 crore with a PBT margin of 2.15%. FY23 PAT increased by 131.86% YoY to Rs. 39.67 crore with a PAT margin of 1.66%.

TBZ's operating efficiency has increased, leading to improved sales across all product categories. The company's commitment to enhancing margins and optimizing sales and margin performance has resulted in a blended YoY margin growth of 29.8% for FY23. In Q4 FY23 alone, TBZ achieved a 3.73% growth in margins, reflecting its continuous efforts to drive operational efficiency. This performance can be attributed to the company's unique and exclusive manufacturing designs, which have resonated well with customers seeking exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional quality "We are delighted to report our strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023," said Mr. Shrikant Zaveri, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company at TBZ Ltd. "Our focus on delivering unique designs and enhancing operational efficiency has translated into higher sales and improved margins. We are determined to sustain this momentum and further strengthen our position in the market. This quarter also saw the inauguration of the HUES, Svara, Navya & Kavya collections that garnered an overwhelming response from our customers. During the quarter, we received more than 50K walk-ins, while FY23 saw more than 2.5 lac overall walk-ins with an approx 25% growth YoY up from > 2 lac walk-ins in FY22. We are determined to sustain this momentum and further strengthen our legacy position in the market." Overall, TBZ has experienced growth in both the gold and diamond segments, reaffirming the strength and diversification of its product offerings. The company achieved a remarkable YoY growth rate of 29.8% for the full year FY23, demonstrating its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and successfully execute its strategic initiatives.

TBZ's dedication to improving margins has shown significant progress, with a notable improvement in Q4 margins. The company has worked diligently on optimizing sales and margin performance, ensuring sustainable profitability and creating long-term value for its stakeholders. Maintaining a reasonable inventory level has been a key focus for TBZ, enabling efficient working capital management and supporting its growth objectives.