TCS Announces Title Sponsorship With Jaguar Racing; New Team's Name Is 'Jaguar TCS Racing'

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its customer base to another section as they have now become the new title sponsor for the Jaguar Formula E team, thereby becoming the first Indian IT company to be associated with a Formula E outfit. The only other Indian IT company associated with motorsport competitions for electric cars is Mahindra & Mahindra.

The country's largest IT company already has an extensive portfolio of services from consulting and advisory to model management, systems design, and implementation, amongst others.

TCS announces title sponsorship with Jaguar Racing

TCS announced on November 2 that it has joined Jaguar Racing as its title sponsor ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Consequently of the announcement, the Jaguar Formula E team is now branded as Jaguar TCS Racing with immediate effect. The announcement was confirmed via a press release issued by the company.

"Tata Consultancy Services, a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation, has joined the iconic British racing team Jaguar Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing," noted the press release. "During this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar will create a dynamic platform that will drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle (EV) technologies. TCS will leverage its leadership in technology transformation and experience working with premier players in the EV value chain, to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership will see the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem. "

TCS CEO & MD, Rajesh Gopinathan, was happy to announce the partnership as he said, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and join forces as Jaguar TCS Racing to harness collective knowledge and to innovate for a sustainable future for all. As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilization of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models. Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities, and the planet."