TCS Pips HDFC Bank To Become Second Most Valuable Company

The country's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surpassed HDFC Bank to become second most valued listed company.

TCS had a market capitalisation of Rs 12,51,798.07 crore, Rs 6,049.69 crore more than HDFC Bank's Rs 12,45,748.38 crore valuation as per BSE data.

TCS shares rose 1.96 per cent and stood at Rs 3,421.10 apiece on the BSE, climbing 2.10 per cent to Rs 3,426.

HDFC Bank ended flat at Rs 1,651.10 a share, edging up by 0.38 per cent.

HDFC Bank became the second most valuable firm by market value on July 20. It overtook Tata Consultancy Services.

HDFC Bank merger

The parent company of HDFC Bank and HDFC merged into the lender on July 1.

The $40 billion merger, the largest such deal in the Indian corporate history, led by a changing regulatory landscape, which limited the advantages for HDFC continuing as a non-bank lending entity.

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,23,777.11 crore.; it is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank at Rs 6,98,385.07 crore and Hindustan Unilever at Rs 6,01,847.80 crore in the top five order.

The BSE Sensex jumped 367.47 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 66,527.67 on Monday.