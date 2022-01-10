TCS Share Price Spikes 3.5% After Share Buyback Announcement

India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Monday saw its shares surge about 3.5% after the firm announced that it was considering buyback of shares. The stocks of TCS opened on a new high of Rs 3979.90 on BSE, up by 3.47 per cent from its previous close. The IT firm said its Board will consider placing a buyback proposal on 12 January. However, the TCS share price have since fallen from its opening price and was trading at Rs 3,893.60 as of 11 am on Monday.

The Board of the Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is scheduled to meet on January 12 to decide on the approval of the buyback proposal. The board will take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter on the same day. If proceeded with, this will be the fourth buyback. Tata Sons have been the beneficiaries in the previous buybacks of the company stocks.

TCS share buyback history

In a similar event, TCS bought back more than 53 million shares in 2021. The shares were bought at Rs 3000 a share and 33.33 million shares were accepted under the offer. Meanwhile, back in 2017 and 2018, the company undertook two buybacks. Each time, buying back stocks worth Rs 16000 crore each. Tata Sons had earlier announced the buying of Air India from the government for Rs 18000 crore, which had increased the interest on the company from investors. Now, the buyback following the purchase has once again helped the company shares rise.

Tata Sons acquires Air India

In October 2021, Tata Sons had won the bid for acquiring Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. Tata Sons, which originally launched Air India in 1932, bid for the national carrier under its fully-owned subsidiary Talance Pvt Ltd for Rs 18,000 crore. The final transfer of ownership is set to happen in the coming weeks.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet chairman Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid for Rs 15,100 crore. As of August 31, Air India's total debt stands at Rs 61,562 crore. According to the DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the debt of the airline taken over by Tata Sons is Rs 15,000 while the remaining debt will go to Air India Asset Holding Limited. Under the disinvestment terms, Tata Sons will retain Rs 15,300 crore of debt and pat Rs 2,700 crore to the Centre of the total Rs 18,000 price.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK