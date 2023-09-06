Tea Exports Dip Slightly In H1 2023, Tea Board Reports

Tea exports for the first half of 2023 have seen a slight decrease of 0.81 per cent, totalling 96.49 million kg, compared to 97.28 million kg during the same period in the previous year, as per data from the Tea Board.

Regional export trends

Exports from North India, primarily Assam and North Bengal, experienced a marginal increase, reaching 59.16 million kg, compared to 59.09 million kg in the previous year.

However, South India's shipments declined to 37.33 million kg in the January-June 2023 period, down from 38.19 million kg in the same period in 2022.

In the preceding calendar year, India's overall tea exports reached 231.08 million kg, marking a notable increase of 17.57 per cent compared to 2021, when it stood at 196.54 million kg.

A Raha, Secretary-General, Indian Tea Association (ITA), expressed doubt that tea exports in 2023 will surpass the figures of 2022. This decline is primarily attributed to reduced demand in export markets and a drop in shipments to Iran due to payment issues, despite Iran traditionally being a significant importer of Indian tea after the CIS bloc.