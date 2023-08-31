Tea Production Soars 6.2% In July 2023, Crosses 165 Million Kg

Tea production in July 2023 experienced an uptick of 6.2 per cent, reaching 165.01 million kilograms compared to 155.29 million kilograms during the same period in the previous year. The most recent data from the Tea Board reveals that North India contributed significantly to this growth, with tea production hitting 143.05 million kilograms this July, up from 135.77 million kilograms in the corresponding period last year.

Tea surge in South India

Similarly, South India saw a modest increase, producing 21.95 million kilograms of tea in July 2023, in contrast to 19.52 million kilograms during the same period in the previous year. Notably, small tea growers (STGs) played a more substantial role, accounting for 50.9 per cent of the total production volume in July 2023, up from 50.2 per cent in the same month of 2022.

Within North India, both Assam and West Bengal witnessed higher tea production volumes in July 2023. However, the prestigious Darjeeling variety experienced a decline, yielding one million kilograms in July 2023 compared to 1.04 million kilograms in the same period the previous year.



(With PTI inputs)