Tea Trade Unions Push For 20% Bonus, Planters Urge Reconsideration

20 per cent bonus for tea workers: In the Dooars and Terai regions of West Bengal, trade unions are advocating for a 20 per cent bonus for tea garden workers, while planters' organisations are urging them to reconsider their demand due to financial strain on estates in the area, as per officials.

A meeting occurred between the West Bengal Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) and operating trade unions of tea gardens to decide on the bonus rate for approximately 3.5 lakh tea workers in Dooars and Terai for the 2022-23 financial year.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere where both sides presented their views. While the unions have demanded payment of bonus at 20 per cent, the CCPA has made a plea to them to reconsider their position in recognition of the present financially stressed condition of the tea industry," the plantation associations' committee in a statement said.

Challenges in progressing with negotiations

Joint Forum of Trade Unions convenor Zia-ul-Alam stated that CCPA expressed challenges in progressing with negotiations during the meeting.

"They began with 8.33 per cent and offered 8.50 per cent as the base rate across the group," claimed Alam. Planters' bodies could not be reached for their comments.

"They asked unions for a significant reduction from 20 per cent," mentioned an official from the umbrella organisation of trade unions in the tea sector.

Right from the start of negotiations, union representatives have consistently advocated for a 20 per cent base rate, with flexible considerations for financially strained gardens, Alam mentioned.

He noted that most gardens in the Dooars and Terai region had offered a 20 per cent bonus to their workers for FY22 (2021-22), although some estates could not pay that amount due to deteriorating financial conditions.

The bonus negotiation meeting was adjourned, as per CCPA, with the next round scheduled for the first week of October. A separate meeting for the annual bonus of workers in Darjeeling tea gardens was held recently.

