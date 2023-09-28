Tech Startups Raise 54% Less Funding YoY At $1.5 Billion In Q3: Report 

Technology start-ups managed to raise a total of $1.5 billion in Q3, a 29 per cent decrease from the previous quarter and a 54 per cent decline compared to Q3 2022, according to Tracxn’s Geo Quarterly Report India Tech Q3 2023.

The Indian technology sector has experienced a decline in funding for three consecutive quarters, with a significant dip in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

Late-stage funding rounds saw a 33 per cent reduction, while early-stage and seed-stage funding witnessed plummeting numbers, with decreases of 74 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively, compared to the same quarter the previous year (Q3 2022).

Funding rounds above $100 million

During this period, there were five funding rounds that exceeded $100 million, and companies like Perfios, Zepto, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Zyber 365 secured substantial funding. Perfios led the way with a Series D round of $229 million.

In terms of sectors, enterprise applications, fintech, and transportation and logistics tech performed well in Q3 2023. Enterprise applications funding increased by 51 per cent, fintech saw 68 per cent growth, while investments in transportation and logistics tech, while still ranking third, experienced a 72 per cent decline in value from the previous year.

Only two new unicorns emerged in the quarter—Zepto and Zyber 365—representing a 50 per cent decline compared to the previous year. Additionally, there were 33 acquisitions during the quarter, a 13 per cent decrease from Q3 2022.

Top cities for funding

Bengaluru emerged as the top city for funding, followed by Mumbai and Noida. Key investors in Q3 2023 included Accel, Blume, Peak XV Partners, IPV, and 100X.VC, Titan Capital, Elevation, Tiger Global Management, and Glade Brook Capital.

According to GlobalData, India accounted for 5.3 per cent of the total number of VC funding deals announced globally during January–August 2023. India’s share of the total disclosed funding value stood at 3.1 per cent. During this eight-month period, 734 VC funding deals were announced, amassing a total of $4.9 billion. This marked a 42 per cent year-on-year decline compared to the 1,266 VC funding deals announced during the same period in 2022, with the corresponding deal value dropping by a significant 71.5 per cent year-on-year compared to the $17.1 billion worth of funding raised during the same period last year.