Tega Industries IPO To Open On Dec 1: Check Issue Date, Price Band & Other Key Details

The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Tega Industries will go live on December 1 and will close on December 3. The price band for Rs 619-crore Tega Industries IPO has been fixed at Rs 443-453 per share, the company has announced. The IPO is expected to fetch Rs 610.22 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 shares by promoters and an existing shareholder. Under OFS, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka will offload 33.14 lakh shares and 6.63 lakh shares respectively. Wagner, a shareholder, will sell 96.92 equity shares.

Tega Industries IPO: All you need to know

Tega Industries IPO date: December 1- December 3

Price band: Rs 443-453 per equity share

Tega Industries IPO size: Rs 610.22 crore IPOis completely an OFS

Tega Industries IPO share allotment date: Allotment of shares is likely to take place on December 8

Tega Industries IPO listing date on BSE and NSE: The issue is likely to list on BSE and NSE on December 13

50% of the IPO has been reserved for QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), 15% for NIIs (Non-Institutional Investors) and 35% for RIIs (Retail Individual Investors). Interested investors can bid for a minimum of one lot (33 equity shares) and in multiples thereof. JM Financial and Axis Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue.

About Tega Industries

Headquartered in Kolkata, Tega Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of specialised 'critical to operate' and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. The company offers a range of specialised abrasions and wear-resistant rubber, steel and ceramic based lining components needed for mining and mineral processing, polyurethane, screening, grinding and material handling.

"Today, Tega is the second-largest producer of polymer-based mill liners, which are critical components in driving efficiency and lowering cost per tonne of operation. It has manufacturing facilities in India, South Africa, Australia and Chile, and exports its products and solutions to over 70 countries. It is a true Indian multinational with a sales & distribution network and over 1700+ workforce across the globe," the company said on its website.

Image: Shutterstock