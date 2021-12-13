Tega Industries Share Price Opens At Rs 753 On BSE, 66% Higher Than Issue Price

The Initial Public Offering of Tega Industries made a strong debut on the Indian stock market- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)- on Monday, December 13. Shares of Tega Industries got listed at Rs 760 on NSE, a premium of 68 per cent over its issue price of Rs 453, while it gained 66 per cent by listing at Rs 753 on BSE. The public offering, with a price band of Rs 443-453 per equity share, was opened for subscription from December 1 to December 3.

Tega Industries made a promising start on the Indian stock market as it listed at a premium of 66 per cent over its issue price on BSE. The shares of the manufacturer of specialised, critical, and recurring consumable products were already hinting at a strong debut as the unlisted shares were trading at a premium of Rs 300-320 in the grey market. The share allotment of the Rs 619.22 crore offering was done on December 9.

Tega Industries share price

The Tega Industries IPO was subscribed 219 times over the issue offer size, making it one of the most successful issues launched this year. The portion reserved for QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers) was booked 215.45 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 666.19 times and the retail portion saw 29.44 times subscription. The Rs 619.22 crore issue was entirely an OFS (Offer for Sale) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters- Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka - and a shareholder. Madan and Manish sold 33.14 lakh shares and 6.63 lakh shares respectively while shareholder Wagner offloaded 96.92 lakh equity shares.

About Tega Industries

Established in 1976, Tega Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of mining products such as specialised abrasion, wear-resistant rubber, polyurethane, steel and ceramic based lining components needed for mining and mineral processing among others. It is the second-largest producer of polymer-based mill liners and has manufacturing facilities in India, South Africa, Australia and Chile. It also exports products and solutions t more than 70 countries. "The company’s products have met with approvals from all major mining and mineral processing companies globally," Tega Industries adds on its website.

Image: PTI