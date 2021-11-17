Telangana CM KCR Writes To PM Modi; Asks To Fix Target Of Rice Procurement From State

As paddy procurement is turning out to be a major issue, now the Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the procurement of paddy and requested the Central government to fix the target of procurement of rice from Telangana during the ensuing Rabi season.

CM KCR in the letter stated that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) which has the mandate to ensure food security for the people by maintaining buffer stocks and supplying rice and wheat through the public distribution system, is following certain policies that are creating confusion in the minds of farmers and the state government. These policies are:

1. The targeted procurement is not fixed for the entire year in one go.

2. Even though the production is increasing year by year, the procurement is not keeping pace.

State unable to ascertain cropping pattern: CM KCR

The letter states that due to these policies, it is becoming difficult for the state to plan appropriate cropping patterns and explain the same to the farmers.

"I have personally met the Union Minister for Food and public distribution Piyush Goyal on September 25 and 26 and requested that an annual target for procurement be fixed immediately. It is been 50 days since I have met Union Minister but no policy decision is taken and communicated to us," KCR said.

The Telangana Chief Minister has requested the Government of India to direct the FCI to:-

1. Complete the procurement of balance 5.00 LMTs Rice produced in Rabi 2020-21

2. To enhance target beyond 40.00 LMTs for procurement of rice during the ongoing Kharif 2020-21 to 90% to the production done in Punjab.

3. Confirm the target of procurement of rice from the state of Telangana during the ensuing Rabi season.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced a Maha dharna on November 18 against the central government over the procurement of paddy from the state.

