Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Offers To Help Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Set Up Shop In India

A day after Tesla founder Elon Musk spoke about facing a lot of challenges on working with the Indian government to launch his cars in the country, a Telangana Minister has extended his helping hand inviting Musk to set up a shop in the southern state. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Telangana’s Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness in partnering with Tesla to work on the challenges faced by the company in India.

Replying to Musk's tweet, he wrote, "Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top-notch business destination in India."

Notably, KT Rama Rao's move came in light of his several initiatives taken towards seeking investment in the state. Earlier in 2021, he helped the Telangana government in receiving an investment of Rs 2,406 crore from the Kitex Group. He also arranged a special flight for the company's MD Sabu Jacob to arrive in Telangana and sign the deal with the government.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old billionaire who has been persistently seeking a cut in import duties in India as he is looking forward to selling his company's high-performance electric cars in India but is facing difficulties and challenges in it.

Earlier on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk while responding to a query on Twitter said that his company is still facing a lot of challenges and is struggling to work with the Indian government for launching its operations in India. While the query was regarding an update on the launch of Tesla cars in the country, he said, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

Notably, Tesla on several occasions had sought a cut in import duties ahead of its launch in India as it has mentioned about India's levies being the highest among other countries. The company had also said it will consider setting up a factory locally if it succeeds with its imported models.

India presently imposes 100% import duty on cars with cost, insurance, and freight value of over $40,000 and a further 60% on cheaper devices. Concerning the same, Tesla has sought 40% import duty on its fully assembled electric cars which have received a divided opinion from stakeholders in the local automotive industry.

While many have objected to such a reduction, some have also come forward backing the reduction in duties stating that it will help the industry generate demand and build volumes. Not just KT Rama, but actor Vijay Deverakonda also came forward and gave shoutout to the request. Vijay reshared the tweet and wrote, "@Elonmusk Come to Hyderabad - India!!! It will be epic to have you The Government here in Telangana is terrific too.."

Image: ANI/AP