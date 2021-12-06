Telangana: Private Chef Service App 'OYCHEF' Launched; Receives Rs 2.5 Crore Seed Funding

In a delicious update for all the foodies in Telangana, the mobile application that allows the commoners to hire private chefs to cook for them is launched in the market. The ‘OYCHEF’ app was launched by Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology, Telangana on Monday.

The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple store and will primarily work in Telangana. However, the company is all set to expand to other states, including Goa and Bangalore, after receiving a Rs 2.5 crore seed funding. The private chef service startup also received seed funding from various investors including the GrowthStories on Monday.

OYCHEF Secures INR. 2.5 Cr Seed Fund

The startup has boarded around 45 Chefs in its initial stage and is designed to deliver private chef at home service with a fine dining restaurant and quality cuisine experience.

The ‘Zomato of Chefs’ has further set an immediate target to add an additional 350 Chefs and 1000 freelancer Chefs, further expanding into Bangalore, and Goa by 2022. This expansion will be followed by entry into Mumbai/ Pune and Delhi by 2023. The company is also in talks with investors to raise another Rs. 10 Crores to fuel OYCHEF’s future growth plans which include adding 1000 freelancers to the platform.

Launching the OYCHEF app, IT Secretary Ranjan said, “Succeeding in the fast-growing chef-at-home ecosystem, needs appealing, user-friendly apps and tech-enabled chef on-demand app services. With changing consumer expectations, food consumption behaviour during the pandemic, startups like OYCHEF have unlocked a major category, leading into new employment opportunities, and added economic contributors in cities like Hyderabad and others”. On the launch of the app, early-stage founder and ideator of the OYCHEF app service, Shruthi Reddy said,“Every idea starts with a problem. Having first-hand knowledge of the hurdles faced by chefs at various levels in finding employment and sensing a unique opportunity from this experience, I pitched the idea to GrowthStories. With their enormous experience in developing ideas, they quickly understood the need to bridge this unaddressed gap and came on board.”

Private Chef Service Startup to unite foodies with chefs

OYCHEF Service unites foodies with chefs of their choosing who are affordable, accessible, and simple to hire for home and gatherings everywhere. The firm follows a rigorous Chef onboarding process and extensively checks the background of each chef. OYCHEF Chefs have extensive experience in South, North, West, East, and Inter-Continental cuisines.

The company's goal is to provide both informal and fine eating experiences in the comfort of one's own home. The Chefs are available for hire to create a variety of meals for your family for a few days, weeks, or even months.

