Telangana Unveils First-of-its-kind Millet Incubation Centre In Hyderabad

Millet Incubation Centre: Telangana, known for its food processing initiatives, has unveiled the Millet Incubation Centre in Hyderabad at the prestigious World Food India's Telangana Summit. This Millet Incubation Centre marks a significant step in promoting millets, often hailed as 'nutri-cereals' or 'Shree Anna', for their nutritional value, including calcium, zinc, iron, and a low glycemic index.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) secured funding of Rs 2.69 crore for this project. The Millet Incubation Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for primary and secondary millet processing, extrusion lines for vermicelli, pasta, noodles, bakery lines, and a puffing line.

It aims to double the number of entrepreneurs benefitting from these facilities and boost the nutritional value and versatility of various millets like Sorghum, Pearl millet, Finger Millet, Proso millet, Foxtail millet, Kodo millet, Little millet, and Barnyard Millet.

Telangana will also have its pavilion at the World Food Summit, New Delhi finale scheduled to be held between November 3 and 5 this year. At the pavilion, the state is planning to offer opportunities for startups, and small businesses to showcase their products and innovations. The last date for submissions to be part of the Telangana Pavilion is October 10, 2023.

Millets can help in combating food security

Notably, millets have gained significant attention due to their high nutritional content and potential to contribute to food security, nutrition, and climate resilience. To meet the rising demand for millet products, the Millet Incubation Centre introduces technology for value-added products such as biscuits, pasta, noodles, and more under the brand ‘MILLET-PLUS’.

Telangana, recognising the vital role of the food processing industry, has become a crucial player, contributing an additional 12.5 per cent to the value of agricultural products. The state processes 25 per cent of its agricultural output, including renowned products like Banaganapalle Mangoes, Hyderabad Haleem, and Tandur Redgram, all of which boast Geographical Indication Tags.