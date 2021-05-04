Telecom Department Gives Go-ahead For 5G Tech Trials In Different Locations Across India

On Tuesday, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) permitted Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G Technology and Spectrum Trials. According to the permission letter, each TSP will have to conduct trials in rural and semi-urban settings also in addition to urban settings so that the benefit of 5G technology proliferates across the country and is not confined only to urban areas. The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months-- including a time period of 2 months for procurement & setting up of the equipment.

As per the official press release of the Ministry of Communications, the applicant TSPs include Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd. and MTNL. These TSPs have tied up with original equipment manufacturers and technology providers which are Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT. In addition, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd. will also be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

"The permissions have been given by DoT as per the priorities and technology partners identified by TSPs themselves. The experimental spectrum is being given in various bands which include the mid-band (3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz), the millimetre-wave band (24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz) and in Sub-Gigahertz band (700 GHz). TSPs will also be permitted to use their existing spectrum owned by them (800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2500 MHz) for the conduct of 5G trials," the statement read.

Objectives of conducting 5G trials include

testing 5G spectrum propagation characteristics especially in the Indian context

model tuning and evaluation of chosen equipment and vendors

testing of indigenous technology

testing of applications (such as telemedicine, tele-education, augmented/ virtual reality, drone-based agricultural monitoring, etc.)

test 5G phones and devices

5G technology is expected to deliver improved user experience in terms of data download rates (expected to be 10 times that of 4G), up to three times greater spectrum efficiency, and ultra-low latency to enable Industry 4.0. Applications are across a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, education, health, transport, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and multiple applications of IoT (Internet of Things). DoT has also specified that the trials will be isolated and not connected with the existing networks of TSPs. Trials will be on a non-commercial basis. The data generated during the trials shall be stored in India.

