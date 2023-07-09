Telecom Revenue Share From Voice Calls And SMS Declines Amid Rise In OTT Services

Telecom operators' revenue share from voice calls and SMS has declined by nearly 80 per cent and 94 per cent respectively in the last 10 years due to the increase in usage of internet-based calling and messaging apps, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Share of revenue from data usage per user surged over 10 times between June quarter in 2013 to December quarter in 2022.

The Telecom regulator's paper titled "Consultation Paper on Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services" said that with the increasing usage of over-the-top (OTT) applications for messaging, voice communication, it has resulted in a transition from voice and SMS towards data as a primary source of revenue for telecom service providers around the world.

"In India, composition of the revenue basket of wireless access service providers has undergone a sea-change in the period from the year 2013 to 2022," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Fall in average revenue per user

All the major components of average revenue per user (ARPU), which is a key matrix to measure telecom operators growth, excluding data revenue share, have declined between June quarter in 2013 and December quarter in 2022.

While the share of revenue from data has grown to 85.1 per cent from 8.1 per cent in the same period per subscriber, the ARPU grew only about 41 per cent to Rs 146.96 from Rs 123.77.

The share of revenue of calls fell to Rs 14.79 or 10.1 per cent in ARPU of Rs 146.96 from Rs 72.53 or 58.6 per cent.

Similarly, revenue share from SMS declined to 23 paise or 20 per cent of ARPU from Rs 3.99 or 3.22 per cent.

Will OTT applications be brought under a licensing framework?

Trai is exploring if OTT players can be brought under licensing framework which will result in them coughing up entry fees, pay revenue share, facilitate lawful interception, provide call data record, spend on regulatory compliance etc for providing service.

The regulator in its past recommendations has allowed OTTs to operate in the country without obtaining any licence. However, a Parliamentary panel on Communications and IT recommended evaluating a selective ban on services of internet calling and messaging apps to mitigate the impact of a complete internet shutdown in a disturbed area.

Trai in its examination of various recommendations, orders and studies said that shutdown of telecommunications or the internet can have significant ramifications for a country's economy and it also disrupts critical services such as education and healthcare.

"For these reasons, selective banning of specific OTT applications and websites etc., which are likely to be used by the terrorists or anti-national elements to ferment trouble in the specified regions, appears to be preferable as compared to complete internet shutdown," Trai said.

Rise in number of internet subscribers

According to Trai, the number of internet data users has grown to 865.90 million in the quarter ending December 2022.

"Internet data usage has become the most prominent revenue driver in telecommunication services sector in India, the number of Internet data users have also grown manifold in the country. The Internet subscriber base in India grew to more than 4 times from 198.39 million in quarter ending June 2013 to 865.90 million 17 in quarter ending December 2022.

(With PTI inputs)