Telecom Stocks End Higher; Vodafone Idea Jump 4%, Reliance Industries Climb Nearly 3%

New Delhi: Shares of telecom companies ended higher on Monday, a day when India's biggest-ever auction of airwaves ended.

Reliance Industries stock climbed 2.64 per cent to finish at Rs 2,575.10 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of Bharti Airtel advanced 2.40 per cent to Rs 694.20 apiece and that of Vodafone Idea jumped 3.99 per cent to Rs 9.12.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 58,115.50.

A record of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of 5G telecom spectrum was sold in a seven-day auction ending on Monday.

The 5G spectrum is capable of offering ultra-high speed mobile internet connectivity.

Image: Unsplash, PTI, Representative