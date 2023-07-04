Telecom Stocks Fall After Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Taps Rural Market With Rs 999 4G Phone

Shares of telecom operators took a beating on Tuesday, a day after Reliance Jio revealed plans to launch a Rs 999 4G phone to capture the broadly untapped entry-level 2G market in the country.

The new phone could drive Jio's subscriber additions by 20-22 million annually, boosting its revenue and operating earnings by 2-3 per cent in the next fiscal year, analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

It could also hit the revenue and operating earnings of rival Bharti Airtel by 1-2 per cent during this period, the analysts added.

Shares of rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea slipped between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.

Affect on entry level smartphone segment

In the past, Jio had disrupted the telecom industry by introducing cut-throat tariffs. With this move, it plans to roll out entry-level phones equipped with internet services, like digital payment, to reach the roughly 250 million 2G users who are yet to migrate to smartphones.

"The launch... could potentially raise concerns on rising competitive intensity even at the lower end, especially when incumbents (Bharti and Vodafone Idea) have raised the prices for entry-level packs sharply," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Bharti Airtel, which has a bigger share in the 2G market with a 54 per cent subscriber base, could feel the heat the most, per the Jefferies analysts.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley sees Jio taking 15-16 months before breaking even for a user. "While the price point is competitive...we do not view this as immediately disruptive for Bharti but would be watchful," the brokerage said.

Shares of parent Reliance Industries fell 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)