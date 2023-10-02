Telecom Subscriber Base Rises 2.7 Million To 1,146 Million In June: TRAI

The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) indicates that the gross subscriber base across the telecom industry has grown by approximately 2.7 million on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, to 1,146 million in June 2023. However, this growth has been relatively flat for the past nine months. During this period, Vodafone India Limited lost 1.3 million subscribers, while Reliance Jio gained 3.9 million, and Bharti Airtel added 1.5 million subscribers.

Active subscriber additions

The industry's active subscriber additions rebounded, increasing by 3.6 million month-on-month to 1,046 million in June 2023. This comes after a decline in active subscriber growth in the previous month, with an average growth rate of 5.2 million per month over the past six months.

In terms of rural subscribers, there was a modest increase of 0.2 million month-on-month in July 2023, reaching 517.7 million. Reliance Jio dominated the rural market with a 37.6 per cent market share, up by 40 basis points from June 2023. In July, they added 2 million subscribers, compared to the 1.1 million added in June 2023.

Market share

Other players like Bharti, Vodafone Idea (VIL), and BSNL lost 0.5 million, 0.7 million, and 0.6 million subscribers, respectively. In terms of market share, Bharti had 34.9 per cent (down 20 bps month-on-month), and VIL held 21.5 per cent (down 10 bps month-on-month).

Reliance Jio continued to stand out in the industry, maintaining an active market share of 39.7 per cent for June 2023. They added 3.9 million gross subscribers and 1.4 million active subscribers on a month-on-month basis, with 4G subscriber additions reaching 3.9 million in July 2023.

Active subscribers

Bharti Airtel also continued to grow, adding 1.5 million gross and 3.2 million active subscribers in July 2023. Their 4G subscriber base reached 244 million.

However, Vodafone Idea faced challenges, witnessing a decline in both gross (1.3 million) and active (0.4 million) subscribers in July 2023. Their 4G subscriber base also declined by 0.6 million month-on-month.

In the broadband market, Jio led with 3.9 million month-on-month growth in July 2023, while Bharti Airtel added 2.9 million subscribers. VIL saw a decline of 0.6 million subscribers.

In terms of stock performance, Bharti Airtel shares gained 23.77 per cent over the last six months, closing at Rs 927 on September 29. Vodafone Idea Limited's shares rose by 102.59 per cent, closing at Rs 11.75.