Temasek, the Singapore-based investment firm, has taken the lead in a $140-million (Rs 1,164.78 crore) funding round for Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, valuing the e-scooter manufacturer at $5.4 billion (Rs 44,927.84 crore). Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed this development to Reuters, marking the latest funding injection for Ola Electric ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

While the investment round has been successfully completed, Ola is expected to receive the funds within the next week. However, there is another fundraising round in the pipeline before the company files for an IPO, which is scheduled for late 2023, according to one of the sources. Ola Electric has not responded to Reuters' request for comment, while Temasek, an existing investor in Ola Electric, has declined to provide a statement.

Ola Electric's market share

Ola Electric, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, has risen to become the leader in India's e-scooter market, boasting a 32 per cent market share. It competes with companies like Ather Energy, TVS Motor, and Hero Electric.

In 2022, Ola Electric was valued at $5 billion (Rs 41,600.15 crore). Industry data for the period from April to August 2023 shows that the company sold approximately 95,000 e-scooters. However, it also reported an operating loss of $136 million (Rs 1,131.52 crore) on revenue of $335 million (Rs 2,787.21 crore) for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, as per Reuters' reports.

The Indian government has set a goal of having electric two-wheelers, including motorcycles, account for 70 per cent of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, a significant increase from the current 14 per cent.

