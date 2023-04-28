Tesla Power USA Batteries To Be Available At 36k Indian Oil Corporation Pumps

Tesla Power USA has announced a strategic tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The strategic agreement between the two is expected to result in a breakthrough in battery distribution and sales.Through the partnership, Tesla Power USA batteries may eventually be sold and serviced at more than 36,000 IOCL petrol stations in India, offering accessibility and convenience for buying and maintaining automotive batteries.

This will be the first nationwide partnership for battery distribution between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and a company. The Tesla Power USA batteries will be first offered in the Delhi-NCR area's selected IOCL fuel pumps followed by other states.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the country's energy major, is aligned with the Indian government's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. As part of its commitment to this goal, the strategic partnership is a crucial component of achieving net zero emissions and transitioning to a more sustainable transportation system with the distribution of advanced and much more reliable batteries sourced by Tesla Power USA," an IOCL release said.

"The TBA concept of placing batteries at petrol stations has the potential to offer significant benefits to customers, including the convenience of getting battery replacement or new purchase along with refueling their car, saving them time and effort. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of battery options can make it easier for customers to find the right battery model for their car, reducing the hassle of searching for the correct battery model elsewhere," it added.

“According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the country's battery market would develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2021 to 2026. With The EV market is growing at an impressive CAGR of 49%, fuel pumps must be well-equipped and ready for the transition. By 2030, there will be around 1 crore EV scooters alone on Indian roads. Tesla Power USA offers both lead-acid batteries and Lithium batteries, to cater to all segments of vehicles,” M Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA said.

To make customers aware of this new alliance, the products will be prominently displayed at the IOCL fuel pumps, and customers will receive a free fire extinguisher worth Rs 600 with every purchase of four-wheeler batteries and a gift worth Rs 250 with the purchase of two-wheeler batteries. Tesla Power USA is also taking special care with after-sales service by providing a free tool kit and training to all designated employees at the fuel pump, ensuring that dealers are well-equipped and trained to give service to the customers.