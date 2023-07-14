Tesla's Surging Problems In India, Finance Ministry Announces No Tax Waiver

After the US Electric Automaker Tesla expressed interest in setting up factories and importing components for the initiation of manufacturing setup in India, the Finance Ministry said that it is not considering any duty waivers for the company, news agency Reuters reported. The announcement was made by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday.

"Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now," Malhotra said on Thursday.

Recent meetings and impending talks

Reports revealed on Thursday that the Elon Musk-owned company had held a discussion with the Indian Government and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers in New Delhi about the import of components and setting up manufacturing units. Further, the company also held talks with its Indian units on analysing various incentives and tax systems in India.

It was also revealed that the government had asked the company to consider working out with the local ecosystems and components in the country rather than using the export-related resources that the company wishes.

The announcements from the Finance Ministry came at a time when the CEO of the company held talks and accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India.

Tesla's proposed plans in India will aim at the manufacturing of 5 lakh electric vehicles, which will cost around Rs 20 lakh on average. Experts have in the past revealed that the entry of Tesla will be a game changer for the Indian EV market as it has a potential battery manufacturing capacity that could facilitate the entire Indian ecosystem.

In addition to this, the competition in India is also going to grow in the EV market, benefitting the customers. Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover have proposed significant investment plans for India and the electric vehicle segment.

The market sentiment in India caters to the factor of affordability and user-friendly experience. At present, automakers like Hyundai, Tata, MG and Mahindra & Mahindra have somewhat met the expectations of Indian consumers and offer vehicles in the range of Rs 8 to Rs 14 lakh. Tesla's announcement of an expected price yesterday could be marked as a major move to attract Indian customers.

The Indian market for the company could be a golden opportunity considering its lower manufacturing resources and labour. India's initiatives like FAME reduce the potential production cost and influence customers to switch to a zero carbon emission movement.