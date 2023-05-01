These 7 Reasons Make Indian Banks Resilient In The Face Of A Global Crisis

As the Federal Reserve quickly increased interest rates to combat US inflation, the largest investments that banks had made began to significantly depreciate in value. In March of this year, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which had been struggling financially, failed, shocking the world's financial markets. Following the failure of Signature Bank, customers and investors were increasingly concerned about a serious financial crisis.

Customers and investors' worries about the country's banks' financial stability put pressure on the regional US banks. The Indian banking sector, however, remains robust.

Indian banks are unlikely to be directly impacted by the failure of American banks. In order to safeguard depositors and guarantee the stability of the banking sector, India has its own regulatory monitoring and deposit insurance scheme. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) offers deposit insurance coverage for bank deposits, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in charge of overseeing and regulating banks in India.

The following are some of the elements that strengthen the Indian financial system:

1) Robust regulatory framework - strict monitoring

2) Diversified banking sector and deposit insurance.

3) Current capital levels

4) Healthy asset quality

5) Strong funding structure

6) Strong government linkages

7) Pure demarcation between commercial lending and other services

Indian versus US bank deposits:

According to SBI research, only 30-45% of smaller bank deposits in the US are insured, whereas 82.9, 66.5, and 76.4 percent of smaller bank deposits in India, such as those held by regional rural banks, cooperative banks, and local area banks, are better protected. The survey also analysed smaller bank accounts in the US and India and discovered that domestic bank deposits are significantly better safeguarded than those at American institutions.

Are Indian Banks Well Capitalised?

Over the past three years, the Indian financial sector has experienced significant insolvencies, including that of Yes Bank, but lenders have since reduced bad debt and raised capital, strengthening their position.

The Financial Stability Report (FSR), which was released in December and included the results of stress tests carried out by the central bank, demonstrated that Indian banks would be able to meet the minimum capital requirements even under challenging circumstances.

Banks must continuously maintain a minimum Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 9% in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.



How Are The Bond Portfolios Of Indian Banks Faring?

The sudden increase in interest rates, which causes mark-to-market losses on their bond portfolios, is one of the strains American banks are under.

Because Indian interest rates have increased less than those in the United States, Indian banks are not experiencing the same pressure on their bond portfolios.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of India has lifted the policy repo rate by 250 basis points since May, compared to the Federal Reserve's 450 basis point increase in interest rates since March of last year.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield in India has increased by 20 basis points since the Federal Reserve started raising rates in May 2022, while the same yield in the United States has increased by 150 bps. According to Moody's Investors Service, if Indian banks marked their held-to-maturity (HTM) investments to market, it would reduce their CET-1 capital by 12 to 25%. That being said, Moody's stated in a research that banks "are unlikely to realise such losses because their funding and liquidity are strong enough to permit them to hold onto their HTM securities."



How Satisfied Are Banks With Liquidity?

According to Aditya Acharekar, associate director at CareEdge Ratings, Indian banks are more resilient since they have a high number of retail deposits and low-cost current account savings account (CASA) deposits.

The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio is still a comfortable 75.3%, despite the fact that deposit growth has recently lagged credit growth.

This indicates that there is adequate, reliable funding for the banking system.

According to the most recent data from the central bank, the coverage ratio for Indian banks was 135.6% as of September's end, which is far more than the legal requirement of 100%.



SVB or other regional banks in the USA are hardly ever exposed directly or indirectly by Indian banks. Because of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) oversight, the Indian financial system is stronger and more insulated. However, as long as American markets are volatile, some effects on sentiment may be noticeable.