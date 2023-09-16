These Top 6 Large Cap Funds Beat Benchmarks Over 5 Years; Nippon India Leads

Large cap funds: Investors in mutual funds often assess a range of factors before deciding where to invest. These factors include the fund house's reputation, the type of scheme, the growth potential of the theme, and the historical performance of the fund. Experts recommend examining the returns posted by large cap mutual funds over the past five years, with a focus on those that have outperformed their benchmark returns. Large cap mutual funds allocate 80 per cent of their assets to the top 100 companies based on market capitalisation.

What are benchmark returns?

Benchmark returns serve as a reference point against which the performance of a mutual fund is measured. Different categories of mutual funds have specific benchmarks. Large cap mutual funds primarily adhere to two benchmarks: the Nifty 100 Total Return Index and the S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

Top large cap funds exceed benchmarks in 5 years

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund: This fund was launched on September 23, 2004, and has delivered return of 15.88 per cent since its inception, according to AMFI data. Notable holdings in the fund include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), treasury bills, and Larsen & Toubro.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund: Launched on August 20, 2010, this fund has provided a return of 12.58 per cent since its inception. Key constituents in the fund's portfolio consist of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro. The fund's assets under management (AUM) stand at Rs10,202 crore.

HDFC Top 100 Fund: With a launch date of October 11, 1996, this fund boasts a return of 18.99 per cent since inception. Prominent holdings include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, ITC, and Infosys. Its total AUM amounts to Rs 25,775 crore.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Established on May 23, 2008, this fund has achieved a return of 14.47 per cent since inception. Key holdings in the portfolio encompass ICICI Bank, treasury bills, RIL, L&T, and HDFC Bank. The fund's AUMs are Rs 40,285 crore.

Kotak Bluechip Fund: Launched on December 29, 1998, this fund has generated an annualised return of 17.90 per cent. Prominent stocks in its portfolio include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys, and L&T. The AUMs amount to Rs 6,325 crore.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund: This fund was introduced on August 8, 2007, and has provided an annualised return of 12.51 per cent. Key holdings consist of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, State Bank of India (SBI), and L&T. The fund manages AUMs worth Rs 15,583 crore.