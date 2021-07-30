This Independence Day, #MoveForGood With Sunfeast India Move As One; Register Now

The Sunfeast India 'MOVE AS ONE' (erstwhile Sunfeast India Run as One) was launched in 2020 as a first-of-its-kind citizen-led digital participatory movement in support of a cause; the first edition was dedicated to supporting the vulnerable sections of society, who had lost their livelihoods due to the COVID -19 pandemic. Envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform GiveIndia, championed by ITC's Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuits brands and, strengthened by the Fit India Movement; the initiative showcased the power of the collective.

Last year, in a milestone achievement, 100+ NGOs registered for the event. Citizens from all walks of life, raised INR 1.56 crores in support of Livelihoods lost and clocked over 4 lakh km.

As India continues its fight with the virus, the pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless children; denying them of the most essential elements of their childhood- education, medical care, and holistic development (social and spiritual).

Cause in Focus - Providing Children, Hope for their Future

In its second edition, Sunfeast India Move As One will strive towards supporting children in distress affected by the pandemic with a focus on – education including academic support, career guidance and skill-building, nutrition and hygiene requirements, healthcare and provision of child protection and psychosocial support that will allow children to cope with the complexities around them.

Multiple activities for participation and easy registration

Sunfeast India Move As One encourages citizens to run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike to pledge a distance, and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference to a child's future impacted by the pandemic.

With no geographical or physical barriers, people from any part of the world can show solidarity by participating in an activity of their choice, indoors or outdoors.

(Participants are urged to follow COVID guidelines issued by their respective state and centre while ensuing their daily activities)

A simple act of registration at Rs 149, will contribute to a child's future.

Rs 50 from every registration will go directly towards NGOs supporting causes empanelled with GiveIndia for Sunfeast India Move As One. Rs 99 from the registration fee will ensure each participant is celebrated for their active participation efforts with gratifications such as a personalised e-bib, e-medal, e-certificate, and leaderboard positions.

Individual participants, groups, educational institutions, and corporates have the opportunity to magnify their impact, by choosing to add a top-up donation or fundraise to the NGO of their choice where the entire top-up amount will go towards charity. Corporates can engage with their employees and motivate them to take up an activity for a cause - encouraging virtual volunteering, thereby fulfilling the Corporate's HR and CSR objectives.

Registrations begin from July 28 - September 13, 2021. The movement will commence on August 15, 2021, and continue till September 15, 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to fundraise until September 30, 2021. For more details log onto the sunfeastindiamoveasone.program.in

The sporting icon, 'King' Haile Gebrselassie has lent his support to the movement as its ambassador and urged citizens to join and make their activity count. “In India, I have always been received with so much warmth and hospitality and it saddens me when I see the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic on millions of people and children. Sport has the power to bring communities together like no other. We all can create an impact in our way and a platform like the Sunfeast India Move As One, allows us to be fit and healthy and make an actual difference in the lives of many children. Run, walk, jog or cycle - choose what suits you best and register now for the Sunfeast India Move as One.”

GiveIndia will continue to be the philanthropic gateway for the movement and coordinate with 70+children specific NGOs, falling under the four macro verticals mentioned above. These NGOs will benefit from the movement and deliver at the last mile.

Commenting on the association, Sumit Tayal, COO, GiveIndia, stated, “We are proud to continue our association with Procam International as they launch Sunfeast India Move As One, the second edition of the first-of-its-kind virtual initiative. After the country has faced the deadly devastation of COVID's second wave, what has emerged as a need of the hour is the plight of our children. Many have lost both or a single parent to COVID, those already on the streets or belonging to low-income families have been fighting hunger and malnutrition. This year Sunfeast India Move As One aims to pave a brighter tomorrow for India's children. We are humbled to be in this fight together, through this inclusive edition of Sunfeast India Move As One.”

Sharing the vision and passion for this initiative, one of India's leading biscuits and cakes brands, Sunfeast will continue to champion this social impact movement. Talking about Sunfeast's efforts, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “At ITC Ltd, we are committed to delivering exemplary sustainability initiatives which create meaningful social impact. We see Sunfeast India Move As One as an important extension of our role as responsible corporate citizens of this nation. Through our partnership with Procam International, we hope to leverage the power of everyday moments to empower the children of our country.”

With the belief of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One world family, where each one opens up their hearts for everyone else, just like they would for their loved ones, the humanitarian organisation The Art of Living (AOL) Foundation has joined hands as a Value Partner. The Art of Living Foundation has been working with a vision of individual and social upliftment in society and grassroots initiatives towards children's welfare, to give a better life, a better tomorrow. AOL will engage and inspire people from across the globe to join Sunfeast India Move As One, for children causes supported by International Association For Human Values (IAHV)

Leading from the front, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar signed up as the first participant for Sunfeast India Move As One. In his message to the citizens of the world, he stated, "Move through Time and let's Change the Time. The World Runs to make Live a Celebration!" Designed to benefit society via Social Impact, Community, and Wellness, the movement will gather momentum with its association with the Fit India Movement."

Commenting on the partnership between the FIT India movement and Sunfeast India Move As One movement, Ekta Vishnoi, IRS. Mission Director - FIT India, said “It is said that one run can change your day and many runs can change your life. I would like to add that if a run is associated with a cause, that will change not only your life but others' lives too. We are very happy that Procam International is organising the second edition of the Sunfeast India Move As One with the noble cause of supporting our children, who have been hit hard during the pandemic."

The Fit India movement was associated with last year's edition of the Sunfeast India Run As One and we are very happy to be associated with this year's edition of the Sunfeast India Move As One as well.

A new initiative this year, Smile Heroes is an opportunity for leaders to give a clarion call for all, to join them, and inspire others to raise funds for a cause they care about. An individual has a minimum fundraising target of Rs 10,000. Every individual here is a game-changer and will be acknowledged via an array of gratifications. For this edition, actor and social activist Rahul Bose, Tara Sharma, Priya Dutt, and Rhea Pillai are on board and have started their campaign.

Speaking about the Sunfeast India Move As One, Priya Dutt, Politician, and Social Worker said, "We've been working tirelessly on-ground through the pandemic and we have seen how the pandemic has impacted the children the worst and we have seen being impacted in various ways. Therefore, it's great that the Sunfeast India Move As One is giving the necessary focus to the children and I am glad to be a part of this movement and do my bit."

Commenting on the Sunfeast India Move As One, Tara Sharma, Actor, and a Smile Heroes Activist said "The vast majority of the children in our country have no access or very limited access to any education so it's very imperative that kids are brought to the forefront and therefore it's wonderful that the Sunfeast India Move As One movement is doing that.”

The success of Sunfeast India Move As One is cemented by the support it garners from its partners and sponsors. Global sports brand ASICS is built on the fundamental - 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body. With this ethos at its core, for the first time, ASICS joins Sunfeast India Move As One to encourage people to lead healthy and fulfilling life. The movement will garner support from the world-class ASICS athletes - Sakshi Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohan Bopanna, and T Gopi as they cheer citizens to join this movement.

Spearheading the nutrition revolution in India with its wide range of Products, FAST&UP is excited to partner with Sunfeast India Move As One to help build fitness and create the community to be happier, healthier, and stronger. Even though we are distanced, we can still move as one. Looking forward to uplifting the community spirit and uniting in our fight against this pandemic.

PhonePe, India's largest digital payments platform with over 307 million registered users will partner with Sunfeast India Move As One for the second consecutive year and help reach the movement pan India. PhonePe is accepted at over 20 million merchant outlets across 12,000 towns and 4,000 talukas nationally.

In addition to this, Sunfeast India Move As One will be supported by some of the most respected media houses, who will take this message to our citizens - Republic TV, R.Bharat, Fever FM & Radio One, and Exchange4Media, and BW Businessworld.

Vivek and Anil Singh, Promoters, Procam International concluded, “the year 2020 was a challenging one for us all. However, what we will remember is how we came together; with our hearts beating as one, for those in need. As we continue to fight the effects of the pandemic, our children are at the risk of being among the biggest victims involving a lasting impact. We empathize and in our small, we will strive to restore their smile, their self-confidence, and their belief. We have been blessed with support from our visionary sponsors & partners and the community to strengthen this movement. This year at Sunfeast India Move As One, we urge everyone to move as one, not just for self, but for a child's education, nutrition, health, and wellbeing."

About GiveIndia

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, we are the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India today. We enable individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds conveniently to a cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting. Our community of 2 million+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,000+ verified non-profits, serving 15 million+ people across the country.

About ITC Foods: A Division of ITC Limited

ITC's branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest-growing foods businesses and one of the largest foods companies in India; driven by market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands - Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean, and Gummo. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market - Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery, and Juices & Beverages.

ITC's Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC's in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network.

ITC's uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety, and hygiene standards in the manufacturing processes and in its supply chain. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are stringently adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution, and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC's Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia.

About Procam International

Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Envisioned by founders Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam, is one of the leading companies in holistic sports management, sports consultancy, and live television production.

Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International's Big 4 –Tata Mumbai Marathon, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K, and Tata Steel Kolkata 25 K are global leaders in their respective distances. These events have been watershed developments in India's 'participative sport' landscape. They have ushered in a running revolution, that has helped to redefine, the health, fitness, and charity paradigm of our country.