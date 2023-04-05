Inflation has been on the rise in India since 2022, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has responded by hiking the repo rate multiple times. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. The increase in the repo rate aims to reduce the money supply in the economy and curb inflation. Since 2022, the RBI has increased the repo rate by a total of 250 bps. The latest hike was announced in the monetary policy review in March 2023, when the repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.50%.

India's rising inflation: Key factors

The rise in inflation has been driven by a number of factors, including high fuel prices, supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and rising food prices. However, the reason that impacted inflation the most was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which ultimately led to an increase in energy prices, especially oil. The food and energy price hike contributed most to rising inflation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains around the world, leading to shortages of goods and services. This has resulted in higher prices for consumers. The global economy was recovering from the pandemic, demand for goods and services surged. This has put pressure on prices, as businesses struggle to keep up with the increased demand.

The unfolding of war impacted the European nations highly and spiked inflation to a level that certain counties saw a 5 times increase in the inflation rate than expected. Thus, the Central Bank of Europe decided to tame it by hiking rates. In no time, the effects of Russia Ukraine war with the Covid-19 pandemic was seen all through the globe. Western countries were forced to push their interest rates and India followed.

RBI’s next step

The RBI has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken a number of steps to curb inflation. In addition to hiking the repo rate, the RBI has also implemented measures to improve liquidity management and increase the availability of credit. The rise in prices has been particularly challenging for low-income households and has the potential to impact economic growth if not managed effectively.

The impact of the repo rate hikes on the Indian economy and inflation levels will be closely watched in the coming months as the country continues to navigate through a challenging economic environment.