Throwback To 2015 When Late Cyrus Mistry Thanked PM Modi For Digital India Initiative

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's death in a road accident on Sunday shocked the country, everyone from politicians to the business world have mourned his demise. As the nation mourns his passing away, here's a look at his comment from 2015 when he believed in India's digital transformation and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Digital India initiative.

Speaking at the launch of the Digital India initiative on July 1, 2015, then Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry thanked PM Narendra Modi for taking steps toward making India into a digitally powered economy.

Speaking at the event, Mistry had said, "The government of India's Digital India programme to transform India into a digitally powered economy has been received overwhelmingly with enthusiasm by the industry. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister on giving the vision to the country to program's three prime focuses on creating strong digital infrastructure utility, providing governance and services in real-time and digitally empowering citizens."

"It has the potential to lead for us as a nation ahead of countries which have been on a digital journey for decades...Investments by government and industry in technology should both lead to the creation of jobs and skilling of people needed for tomorrow. India has also the incridents to become the global driver of digital economy. I would like to congratulate PM Narendra Modi on this important initiative," the business leader had added.

Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident

According to police, Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his Mercedes car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 following Ratan Tata's retirement. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle.

Cyrus Mistry's death big loss to world of commerce and industry: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Cyrus Mistry and said that his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," he said.