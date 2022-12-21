Tier 2, 3 Cities Record More Traction For Upskilling Amid Mass Layoffs In Metros: Report

One of India’s leading professional education firms, Imarticus Learning, has released a report presenting data that an increase in demand for upskilling courses in tier 2 and 3 cities has been observed this year. Surprisingly, the report also revealed information about the surrounding upskilling and the programmes offered by Imarticus Learning. According to the report, it has come to light that upskilling has increased by about 50% in tier 2 and 3 cities, and the overall student enrollment stands at 45,000 in the upskilling courses offered by the platform in the prescribed period.

Tier 2 and 3 cities witness more interest in upskilling amid mass layoffs in metros, says report

However, this surge can be credited to numerous factors including the need to remain relevant in the changing professional landscape coupled with the widespread availability of internet services and the popularity of e-learning courses. Also, the demand for skilled professionals has led to the growth of several sectors, including supply chain management, full-stack development, financial services, and cyber security. Aside from the hybrid working mode and the increase in digital penetration, youth from tier 2 and 3 cities have started opting for upskilling courses.

According to the report, the most popular programmes include a Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional course, postgraduate programmes in Data Analytics & Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Banking & Wealth Management, and Digital Marketing, and a Full Stack Developer Pro program. Notably, most courses provided by Imarticus Learning come with placement assistance and a job guarantee, which incentivizes these students. Imarticus Learning is planning to expand operations into these cities to help people get access to quality education.

Nikhil Barshikar, who is the founder of Imarticus Learning, while speaking on the report’s findings, said, "At Imarticus Learning, our focus is always on contributing towards the training of a task force that is future-ready and can tackle the challenges in their fields at a global level."

Barshikar added, "We strongly believe that geographical location does not limit a person’s drive for success, which

is reflected in the report. We want to fill the vacuum between the demand for upskilling courses in tier 2 and 3 cities and the availability of such programs, and our expansion plans are centred on this. Our recent report is a compilation of upskilling trends and demand. We are also expecting the demand to continue growing as organisations seek skilled and qualified employees."