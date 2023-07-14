The fall out of the Vedanta-Foxconn JV is a pivot. It is time for both to restructure and reinvent their plans and start building an ecosystem that would push semiconductor manufacturing in India for the next decade and beyond. Semiconductor market experts, Neil Shah and Brady Wang of Counterpoint Research shared key insights with Republic.

Semiconductors are the new crude

“Semiconductors are the new crude,” says Neil Shah, Vice President, Counterpoint Research. He also says that it makes sense to start methodically and in steps to build a ‘semiconductor ecology’ before taking a plunge into chip production. “There are sides of the semiconductor business – front end production which involves the actual etching of the chips and backend production which involves packaging. It is much easier to start with back end or packaging, build the ecology and then step into production,” says Shah. Malaysia is a leader in chip-packaging. India has a great scope in packaging and it’s the easiest way to start. The $2.75 billion Micron deal therefore is the best start we could have got.

It is all about know-how

Even as the Vedanta-Foxconn deal is off and both have announced individual plans for starting out with building their fabs, ultimately the fate of the projects would depend on who gets the required technological know-how. “The technology partnership of all the companies interested in foraying into semiconductors will determine the success of their projects,” says Taiwan-based Brady Wang, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research.

Market will eventually determine what chips India will make

The ultimate usage of the chips will determine manufacturing says Wang. “Apart from mobile phones, the main consumer of chips will be electronic vehicles and mobile phones. To cater to an EV manufacturing hub, the manufacturers would have to build chips that cater to the industry,” adds Wang.

India needs all the due diligence before investing in any company

With India’s stakes being 70 per cent in each project, the government needs to act with caution. “The Indian government needs to act like a venture capitalist now and do the due diligence on each interested company coming forward to show interest in semiconductor manufacturing. Chip-manufacturing is capital intensive. One wafer can cost 10,000 dollars and the risks involved are high. Optimal usage of raw material is key for production success. India needs to deep dive into the capabilities of the companies for making it a success,” Shah says.

India’s biggest asset: Chip-designing skills

“India is already a semiconductor design major. All major chip makers, Samsung, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm have their largest or second largest R&D lab in India. Companies using these design units should be convinced to set up manufacturing in India to leverage the talent. India is a chip design powerhouse. Packaging and production are logical extensions for leveraging this capability,” Shah adds.

Vedanta, Foxconn: Time to go back to the drawing board

“One is a mining giant, the other electronics manufacturing major. Both have the ambition to enter the semiconductor market. The JV may have failed, but now that they are each going solo, it is time to go back to the drawing board and plan their enterprise based on the market and the usage of their semiconductors,” Shah adds.

As a semiconductor hub, India will cater to the world’s interest

“When the fabs come up, it would cater to India’s own requirements in electronic manufacturing. It would also be catering to the growing requirement of chips worldwide,” says Wang.