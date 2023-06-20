Timken India Shares Plunge 11% As Promoter Offloads Stake

Shares of Timken Company's Indian subsidiary Timken India fell 11.3 per cent to Rs 3,100 after it announced plan to sell 8.4 per cent stake worth $231 million through an open market transaction. Shares of Timken India were trading at Rs 3,258.80, 6.59 per cent lower than the previous close of Rs 3,488.70 on the NSE, underperforming the Sensex.

The company proposed to sell up to an 8.4 per cent stake for $231 million through an open market transaction.

The floor price of the stake sale by parent company Timken Singapore to institutional investors was set at Rs 3,000 per share, a 14 per cent discount from Monday's closing level.

The sole book-runner for the stake sale was BofA Securities. Timken Singapore owned a 67.8 per cent stake in its Indian unit as of March 31.

Timken India, earlier known as Tata Timken is a joint venture between Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO) and The Timken Company, a manufacturer and distributor of tapered roller bearings, components and accessories for railways and automotive industries and also provides refurbishment and maintenance contract services.

As of 12:32 pm, Timken India shares traded 6.41 per cent lower at Rs 3,262,underperforming the Sensex which was down 0.25 per cent. trading volume spiked as 89.81 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE compared to an average of 2,097 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.