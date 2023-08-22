Titan Investing In CaratLane For Future Growth Plans, Says Prabhudas Lilladher

Titan, the country's largest watch and jewellery maker will be acquiring its subsidiary CaratLane Trading Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs 4,621 crore for 27 per cent stake in the company.

Analysts say that Titan is investing for future growth and presents a secular play on discretionary consumption with strong presence in jewellery (Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and Caratlane), watches (Titan, Fastrack and Helios), Eyewear (Titan Eye+) and also emerging in wearables, dress material (Taneira) and accessories.

“Acquisition cost of Rs 4,620 crore for 27 per cent stake seems on the higher side, due to significant control premium given long term growth prospects and the transaction is expected to dilute standalone earnings per share (EPS) by 1.9 per cent and 3.5 per cent for FY24 and FY25 respectively,” Prabhudas Lilladher, the Mumbai brokerage firm said.

The brokerage has cut Titan's EPS as it will have to partly fund Rs 4,600 payout for 27 per cent stake purchase in CaratLane.

“We believe this acquisition is in the right direction for acquiring full control of largest omnichannel play in light jewellery segment in India with presence across 233 stores and area of 0.29 million square feet,” Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Caratlane reported full turnaround in FY23 with profit before tax of Rs 48.2 crore and has shown sales growth of 32.8 per cent with 5.5 per cent EBIT margin. We believe Titan will be able to fully leverage growth prospects in light jewellery with omnichannel play in CaratLane.

Demand trends in July remained strong across segments, which gives us confidence of pick up in margins over the coming quarters, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

“Titan trades at 60.1 times FY25 estimated EPS with 16.4 per cent EPS compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY23-25. We have assigned target of Rs128 per share for CaratLane (Rs 76 earlier) and assign a discounted cash flow (DCF) based target price of Rs 3,300,” prabhudas Lilladher added.

Key Takeaways of Titan's acquisition of CaratLane

Post acquisition Titan will hold 98.28 per cent stake in CaratLane with balance held by employees under the ESOP scheme.

CaratLane has strong presence in omnichannel jewellery retailing targeting youth and daily wear jewellery mostly in 14 and 18 carat studded range.

Caratlane has 233 stores with retail area of 0.293 million square feet. It achieved a sale of Rs 640 crore and EBIT of Rs 35 crore in first quarter of current fiscal.

The stake sale consolidates the holding of Titan in Caratlane which holds significant scope of growth in coming years.

Titan shares have gained nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 3,076 after the deal was announced on Saturday.