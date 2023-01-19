To Be Truly World-class, Indian Real Estate Needs To Focus On Customer Satisfaction

The 2022 edition of the Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) released by JLL and LaSalle listed India as among the top ten markets that showed the most improvement in transparency. India had an overall ranking of 36 among 94 countries and stood on the cusp of entering the ‘transparent’ category. Jasmeet Singh Suri, Director, Empire Prime Realty (EPR) talks about the state of real estate market in India and more:

A host of measures, including the presence of the Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA), digitisation of land records, proptech and new data, has helped bring changes to a sector that was for several decades seen as hopelessly opaque in its functioning.

According to a sectoral report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the country’s real estate sector is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion in market size by 2030 and will account for 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Such growth will enhance competition, and customers, particularly home buyers, will be spoiled for choices.

In the future don’t be surprised if many more regulations are put in place to further improve transparency in the sector. However, instead of waiting for government interventions to improve transparency, the sector can endear itself to one and all by focusing on its customers. There are manifold benefits to this approach.

Focus on customers is not only about providing them with quality products and services but also being proactive in gauging their expectations. It involves going above and beyond expectations to deliver services.

Historically real estate has always been looked upon with suspicion in terms of service, professionalism and transparency. RERA has helped improve consumer confidence, but there is scope for further improvement.

If the sector makes the end consumer the centre of its policy, strategy and day-to-day activity several of the roadblock that realtors face in marketing and selling projects will disappear. However, they need to convey their intent through actions and words.

Today’s real estate is a buyer’s market with choices galore. A project/developer can stand apart by being transparent in their dealings, including the service they provide. By focusing on a customer’s needs, ensuring professionalism, and implementing international best practices, a developer can not only get home buyers but brand ambassadors too.

This means real estate companies will need to look at upskilling themselves and ensuring customer satisfaction. It calls for transparency in deals, projects, and services and ensuring ethical practices to gain consumer confidence. It also means putting an end to difficult jargons, complicated calculations, rigid approaches etc to misguide customers.

A happy customer is the best marketing investment. In a digital age, where everyone has an opinion and shares it on multiple platforms, it is just a matter of time before unethical practitioners are phased out. At the same time developers and projects that make customer satisfaction their focal point will further their brand equity, which will be an important currency in the coming times. It will help developers build trust and enhance their reputation among future home buyers, getting them quality referrals in the process.

Real estate is no different from other industries, and concerns about the bottom line are understandable. The industry can safeguard its bottom line by focusing on customers through exceptional service before, during and after a sale.

Improving customer satisfaction will force the industry to be more transparent, elevating Indian Real Estate to a truly world-class status.