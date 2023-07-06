Tomato Prices Continue To Soar, Crosses Rs 160/Kg Mark

Tomato prices across the country skyrocketed to Rs 162 per kg on Thursday, leaving consumers feeling the pinch. The shortage of supply has been caused by heavy rainfall in many regions. The retail price of tomatoes in Kolkata reached the highest level at Rs 152 per kg among the metros, tomato price in Delhi followed Kolkata with Rs 120 per kg, Rs 117 per kg in Chennai, and Rs 108 per kg in Mumbai, data compiled by the Consumer Affairs Ministry showed.

The average retail tomato price in India stood at Rs 95.58 per kg on Thursday. The data also revealed that Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum rate of Rs 162 per kg, while the minimum rate was observed at Rs 31 per kg in Churu district of Rajasthan.

Other major cities in the country also witnessed high tomato prices. In Gurugram, the retail price was recorded at Rs 140 per kg, Rs 110 per kg in Bengaluru, Rs 107 per kg in Varanasi, Rs 98 per kg in Hyderabad, and Rs 90 per kg in Bhopal on Thursday.

What traders have to say

"It can be linked to the restricted supply from major production areas, which has been heavily impacted by intense rainfall," Ashok Kaushik, President, Azadpur Tomato Association told Republic.

"We are facing a substantial financial setback, losing over Rs 25 lakh every day. The soaring prices of tomatoes compel us to sell them at an expensive rate to consumers," he further added.

Tomato prices in india surged | Image credit: Pexels

"Heavy rainfall has caused the entire stock of vegetables to spoil in various locations. Delays in transportation from hilly areas in the north have further compounded the problem. As a result, the demands from hotels and other establishments have decreased significantly," Javed Ali, member of Okhla Mandi Samiti said.

The surge in tomato prices during this period is a common occurrence as the monsoon season disrupts the harvesting and transportation of this highly perishable commodity. Typically, July and August witness a spike in prices due to the adverse impact of the monsoon on supplies.