Tomato Prices Skyrocket Over 200%, Households Brace For Rise In Expenditure

Tomato prices in the country have doubled from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 100-120 per kg since last week. Sellers and buyers are concerned if they will be able to sell or buy tomatoes in the future.

Prices of tomatoes are the highest in Uttar Pradesh. In Noida, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 160 per kg, Rs 150 per kg in Ghaziabad, Rs 100 per kg in Kanpur and Rs 80-100 in Lucknow.

"I am a working woman and housewife. I have two children and it is very difficult to manage the kitchen right now because my husband gives me Rs 15,000 to run the household. How is it possible to manage when every day we will buy tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg?," said Shakuntala Sukhwani, a resident from Lucknow.

"Yesterday only I brought tomatoes for Rs 120 per kg from Gomtinagar vegetable market. For the past few days, I have minimised the use of tomatoes in everyday cooking, using onions and garlic majorly because we have to manage the kitchen. I can't be spending Rs 5000 on tomatoes in a month. I come from a middle-class background and it's not affordable for me," she added.

In Delhi, the wholesale vegetable markets have not increased the prices of tomatoes which are being sold at Rs 80 per kg for 400 grams, while the online sellers are selling at Rs 100 per kg for the same quantity.

"In mandi also we are selling tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg if someone buys a bundle of 10 kg or above. If customers ask for less than 5 kg of tomato, we sell them at Rs 100 per kg. We have not raised the price, the prices are high from the seller only who is sending us tomatoes from South and North India," said Azhar Khan, a member of Delhi Okhla Mandi Samiti.

Azhar said that the rise in prices can be attributed to the delay in tomato supply as the major stock of tomatoes has been wasted due to rains. This has resulted in a continuous delay in the stock of tomatoes.

"People often think that in mandi they will get cheap but here the condition is the same right now. We sold tomatoes at Rs 10 per kg last month. On June 7, the price was hiked by Rs 35 per kg. By June 15, the prices were at Rs 60 per kg and now it is above Rs 100 per kg. We have lost many big inventories because of the rate hikes. We had regular orders from online retailers and hotels. Even they, who used to buy tomatoes at Rs 20-30 a kg at a time, have come down to purchasing 15 kg only. We are suffering huge losses in business right now," he added.

Tomato in the capital is being sold at Rs 100-120 per kg.

"My children love tomatoes and for the past week, I have been using more cherry tomatoes in my cooking as for the past few weeks tomatoes are very expensive. I bought 3 kg on Friday for Rs 420, it's insane how much we are spending on tomatoes. I believe if the price of tomato is high then I will not use it. I don't think the government can do anything because what we have seen so far, the news is that the reason is unseasonal rains in different parts of the country. The prices of tomatoes may drop by next month probably," said Udita Moolchandani, a resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi.