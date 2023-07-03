Tomato Prices Surge To Rs 140 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR; Tomato Traders Mull Cool Off

Retail tomato prices in the Delhi-NCR region have skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 140 per kilogram in the wake of a severe supply disruption caused by heavy rains in producing centres. The shortage has sent shockwaves through the market, leaving consumers and traders grappling with soaring prices.





At Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, wholesale tomato prices ranged from Rs 60 to Rs 120 per kilogram on Monday, depending on quality. Leading retailers have also been hit hard by the supply crunch. Mother Dairy's Safal was selling tomatoes at Rs 99 per kilogram on Sunday, while online retailer Otipy quoted tomato hybrids at Rs 140 per kilogram, and BigBasket priced them at Rs 105-110 per kilogram on Monday.

Ashok Kaushik, President, Azadpur Tomato Association explained the surge in prices

"It can be attributed to the tight supply from key producing centres, which has been severely disrupted due to heavy rainfall," he said. "The price has risen for the past 1 month after 10th june and we are also suffering. This morning, 2 trucks were supposed to arrive but because of rain in the northern and southern parts, it will take another 4-5 days," Kaushik added.

Neighbouring states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have quickly depleted their supplies due to the adverse weather conditions. Currently, Himachal Pradesh remains the sole supplier for the Delhi-NCR region, but the hilly state is also facing heavy rains, affecting the picking and transportation of tomatoes.







Traders are struggling to source tomatoes from Maharashtra and Karnataka, as prices in those regions are already high due to rainfall. A crate weighing 25 kilograms is being quoted between Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,000. With such exorbitant rates at producing centres, traders find it financially unviable to bring the commodity to Delhi.

Kaushik expressed hope that once the rainfall situation improves in the southern states within the next 15 days, tomato supplies will stabilise in the Delhi-NCR region. However, until then, consumers should anticipate the firm pricing of tomatoes. "We are at a huge loss. More than Rs 25 lakh is at a loss every day. We are getting the tomatoes for a high price. Therefore, we are selling it expensive for consumers," he added.

This surge in tomato prices is not limited to Delhi-NCR alone, but has also affected various other parts of the country. The government has acknowledged that this price rise is a "seasonal" phenomenon and has assured the public that prices are likely to cool down within the next 15 days.