Tomato Prices Take A Nose Dive? From Rs 250 To Rs 30 Per Kg

Tomato prices in India: Tomato prices in India have undergone a significant reduction, dropping from an alarming high of Rs 250 per kg to the current range of Rs 80 to 120 per kg. The downward trajectory is expected to continue, with industry experts forecasting a further drop to as low as Rs 30 per kg by mid-September.

"The tomato prices, which had soared to Rs 260 per kg by the end of July, have dropped to Rs 120 by mid-August. We are currently selling tomatoes in the market at this reduced rate," said Afsar, an Okhala Mandi Association member.

Afsar further anticipates a more substantial fall in prices by October. He predicts that the wholesale prices could plummet to a range of Rs 5 to 10 per kg.

Hyperlocal e-commerce company Magicpin also on Thursday announced a new initiative to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg through select online platforms like Paytm and Pincode, in collaboration with the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF).

Tomato prices may drop to Rs 30/kg | Image credit: Pexels

Tomato yield rescued

Traditionally, the months of June to August witness tomato cultivation primarily in Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, this year's off-season cultivation in these two states was marred by adverse weather conditions. Early June's untimely rains followed by extended dry periods posed challenges for the crop. The timely arrival of July rains provided some reprieve, helping salvage the tomato yield.

The increased supply from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana is poised to alleviate the existing supply constraints. Experts predict a substantial decrease in prices, potentially touching the Rs 30-per-kg mark by mid-September.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has been closely tracking tomato prices. Their data reveals a decline in the all-India average price of tomatoes from Rs 9,671 per quintal on July 14 to Rs 9,195 per quintal on August 14. This decreasing trend indicates a positive outlook for consumers in the coming weeks.

Fresh tomato influx

Tomatoes from key growing regions, Nashik and Kolar, have begun entering the market. These fresh arrivals are helping stabilise prices as farmers redirect their produce to urban areas.

Despite the encouraging developments, there's recognition that the current supply is insufficient to meet the country's tomato demands. While Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute significantly to the market, their output alone isn't adequate. Experts anticipate a further price reduction as additional states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh, are expected to contribute to the supply chain by the end of this month.

In response to the soaring prices, the government has taken measures to stabilise the situation. Both the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the farmers' cooperative NAFED have been selling tomatoes at reduced rates since mid-July in various regions including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. As supplies have increased, prices have been adjusted downward, benefiting the consumers.

Tomato rates and inflation

The surge in tomato rates has significantly impacted India's headline retail inflation. The upward trajectory of vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes, contributed to a 15-month high in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate, reaching 7.44 per cent in July. Tomatoes alone, with a weightage of 0.6 per cent in CPI inflation, experienced an inflation rate of 200 per cent during the same month.

As the country anticipates a more balanced tomato supply in the coming weeks, consumers can look forward to relief from the burden of high prices that have recently affected their daily lives.