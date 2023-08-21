Tomato Tempest Cools: Fresh Arrival Soothes Consumers With Prices At Rs 50-70 Per Kg

Tomato prices in India: The government on Monday announced that the recent arrival of fresh tomato crops in retail markets has led to a significant drop in prices, now ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg. Authorities have affirmed their commitment to offering discounted rates on tomatoes until prices stabilise to a more usual level.

In recent weeks, the tomato prices had surged to Rs 250 per kg across the nation due to unexpected bouts of unseasonal rainfall affecting supply chains.

Consumer Affairs Secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, said, "Tomato prices are currently fluctuating between Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg in retail markets across the country." He attributed this price correction to the increase in the arrival of freshly harvested crops, particularly in states like Madhya Pradesh.

Affordable tomatoes arrive

In a move to ease the burden on consumers, the government has initiated the sale of tomatoes at subsidised rates in select states, maintaining this practice until prices return to a state of normalcy. To this end, both the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) began selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of Rs 40 per kg starting from August 20. The action aligns with the declining prices of this kitchen staple in both wholesale and retail markets.

Over the past month, NCCF and NAFED, acting on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, have consistently lowered the subsidised rate, initially set at Rs 90 per kg. This adaptive strategy has been responsive to the decreasing market prices, prioritising consumer benefits. In addition to augmenting domestic supplies, authorities have even resorted to importing tomatoes from Nepal to bolster availability and drive down the cost.