'Top 5 IT Companies To Add Over 96,000 Employees': Nasscom Opposes Bank Of America Report

The Nasscom on Thursday informed that the Indian IT sector continues to be a net hirer of skilled talent. It also informed that top 5 Indian IT companies are eyeing to add over 96,000 employees in 2021-22. The statement comes amid a report by Bank of America that claimed that domestic software firms have decided to slash over 3 million jobs by 2022 as automation gains pace across industries, especially in the tech space.

'IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to the creation of newer jobs'

Countering the Bank of America report, Nasscom informed that job creation is owed to the evolution of technology and increased automation that has also led the IT jobs and roles to evolve over time. It added that 1,38,000 people with skilled talent were hired in FY2021. Moreover, Nasscom also informed that companies have robust hiring plans for 2021-22 with the top 5 Indian IT companies planning to add over 96,000 employees.

"With the evolution of technology and increasing automation, the nature of traditional IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to creation of newer jobs. The industry continues to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 1,38,000 people in FY2021," Nasscom said in a statement. "The industry is upskilling more than 250,000 employees in digital skills and has hired more than 40,000 fresh digitally-trained talent, indicating at its commitment and investment towards rapid enhancement of workforce capabilities...With one of the strongest deal pipeline, and strong business outlook, the industry is on track to meet its vision of USD 300-350 billion revenues by 2025," Nasscom added .

Nasscom further informed that the IT sector will continue to be a net creator of jobs and is "committed to people-centric innovation, relentless talent focus", and delivering a superior transformative customer experience. The association also pointed out that the business process management (BPM) sector in India, which is being viewed as the sector ripe for automation, employs over 1.4 million people (excluding domestic and in-house) and not 9 million as the said Bank of America report suggested. It added that IT-BPM sector overall employs 4.5 million people as of March 2021.

The association further noted that automation and RPA (robotic process automation) has been maturing in the last three years and has led to a net creation of jobs for the BPM sector. The addressable opportunity for BPM according to a NASSCOM-McKinsey Report is USD 180-220 billion, leaving significant headroom for growth and jobs, Nasscom added.

"BPO industry in India is constantly innovating on reimagining processes for global customers – building products, leverage analytics, customer experience and the announcement by all companies showcases the growth in a pandemic year and opportunity ahead," Nasscom further stated.

