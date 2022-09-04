Top Leaders Express Shock At Demise Of Ex-Tata Sons Head Cyrus Mistry; Offer Condolences

Senior politicians expressed condolences and shock at the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman and son of the real estate magnate Pallonji Mistry. Cyrus Mistry passed away at the age of 54 in a fatal road accident that took place in Palghar near Mumbai on September 4.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that he was deeply saddened by Mistry’s demise and offered his condolences to the family. “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace.”

‘Shocked and anguished’

Cyrus Mistry’s contributions to the Indian economy will always be remembered, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. “Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.”

Paying his respects, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Mistry was seen in the industry as a visionary personality. "Shocked to hear about the passing away of the former Tata Sons Chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."

"टाटा सन्सचे माजी प्रमुख सायरस मिस्त्री यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून धक्का बसला.

सायरस मिस्त्री हे केवळ एक यशस्वी उद्योजक नव्हते, तर उद्योग विश्वातील एक तरुण, उमदे आणि भविष्यवेधी व्यक्तिमत्त्व म्हणून त्यांच्याकडे पाहिले जात होते" - मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde



१/२ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 4, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Cyrus Mistry was a man with a mission and a vision. “A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti.”

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

Cyrus Mistry dies in a car accident

Mistry, who was travelling in a Mercedes car from Ahmedabad to Mumbai succumbed to his injuries after his car hit a divider in Palghar district, near Mumbai, said a police official.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official said. The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

