Toyota's August Global Output Soars On Strong Domestic Production

Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor announced that its global production for August increased by 4 per cent to 798,771 vehicles compared to the same period the previous year.

The growth was primarily driven by a 22 per cent rise in domestic production, which helped offset a minor 2 per cent decrease in overseas output. This surge in production underscores Toyota's recovery from the semiconductor and supply chain challenges it faced last year.

Despite a recent malfunction last month that temporarily halted all domestic assembly plants for a day, Toyota's overall production remained largely unaffected. Notably, Toyota reported a whopping 321 per cent increase in production in India, where its partnership with Suzuki Motor is proving beneficial, resulting in over 32,000 vehicles produced. In line with this expansion, there are plans to establish a third car manufacturing facility in India, said a report from Reuters on Wednesday.

Toyota also reported a 9.8 per cent surge in global sales for August, totalling 853,285 vehicles. The production and sales figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.

However, there were variations in regional performance. Sales in China experienced a slight decline of approximately 7 per cent, while domestic sales surged 46 per cent, and US sales zoomed 15 per cent.

Furthermore, Toyota sold 11,880 battery electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide in August. This brings the total number of battery EVs sold in the first eight months of 2023 to approximately 65,000, with the majority being sold in overseas markets.

