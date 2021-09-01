TRAI Asks Government To Give Rs 200 Cashback To Users And Increase Minimum Broadband Speed

To promote internet connectivity and advance connection speed, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested several measures to the government. It includes a cashback of Rs 200 per month to a user and increasing the minimum broadband speed to 2 Mbps.

The TRAI has recommended the implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) for promoting the growth of broadband services in rural areas by offering Rs 200 cashback per month to subscribers.

TRAI recommends minimum broadband speed of 2 Mbps

The telecom regulator also advised DoT (Department of Telecommunications) to enhance the broadband speed with three categories of services. "The basic with a minimum download speed of 2 Mbps and less than 50 Mbps, fast broadband between 50-300 Mbps download speed and super fast capability of delivering greater than 300 Mbps speed," TRAI said.

TRAI said that concerns relating to AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) need to be addressed on priority to promote cable operators to provide broadband services.

In its recommendation to DoT, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India asked for expediting spectrum auction of frequencies that are deemed fit for 5G services. In the post-pandemic period, more professionals are working from home and many students are attending classes online. Given the increased data consumption, TRAI urged the government to take steps to enhance mobile broadband speed.

"The government should expedite auction of available mid-band spectrum i.e. 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz. For further enhancement of mobile broadband speed, allocation of spectrum in mm-wave range for IMT-2020 purpose should be expedited," Trai recommended.

TRAI further batted for an incentive scheme for internet service providers and telecom operators via licence fees exemption, to promote growth in fixed-line broadband connections.

"For any licensee to avail the proposed incentives, a net increase of minimum 15 per cent in working fixed-line broadband subscribers on a year-on-year basis in the respective license service area (LSA) should be the eligibility criterion," TRAI suggested.

TRAI also said that the government should come up with a web-based national portal to facilitate RoW permission applications.

"The central government should develop a web-based national portal with role-based workflow," TRAI said, adding that the "portal should have clearly defined roles for the Central, state and local Body authorities."

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)