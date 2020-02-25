WATCH: US President Donald Trump & Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Riveting Interaction

On Tuesday, there was an interesting interaction between US President Donald Trump and Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the US Embassy. Initially, Ambani explained the expanse of his business after which Trump complimented him. Thereafter, Ambani thanked him for the work done under his leadership. Moreover, he contended that reduction in income tax rates in India was a ripple effect of the policies of the US.

Responding to this, Trump claimed that India had followed the US' lead in this regard. At the same time, he cautioned that everything would come to a halt in the US if a wrong person was elected in the upcoming election. Also, he conceded that the US economy was being held up as the elections were coming up.

Trump addresses questions on business

Other prominent business leaders who participated in the interaction with the US President were Mahindra Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Arcelor Mittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. In an exchange with Mittal, Trump maintained that he was a big believer in the environment. Moreover, he alleged that earlier regimes used environmental laws to stop projects. On this occasion, the US President said that he would announce tax cuts for the middle-income people which would facilitate more money in the hands of the consumer. Trump stressed that Indian companies were in the US because of the tax cuts and reduction in the regulations.

Trump's India visit

This is the second day of US President Trump's visit to India. Earlier in the day, he received the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. This was followed by wide-ranging talks between the US President and PM Modi on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. Trump is expected to answer questions pertaining to his talks with the PM at 5 pm. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

