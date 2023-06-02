TVS Motor Company's May 2023 Sales Registers Growth Of 9 Percent; 32 Percent Growth In Domestic Sales

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 9 per cent increasing from 302,982 units in May 2022 to 330,609 units in May 2023.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 287,058 units in May 2022 to 319,295 units in May 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 32 per cent with sales increasing from 191,482 units in May 2022 to 252,690 units in May 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 9 per cent with sales increasing from 148,560 units in May 2022 to 162,248 units in May 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 3 per cent with sales increasing from 100,665 units in the month of May 2022 to 103,203 units in May 2023.

Electric Vehicle TVS iQube electric recorded sales of 17,953 units in May 2023 as against sales of 2,637 units in May 2022. TVS iQube has a healthy booking pipeline of over 30,000 units and we are confident of continued improvement of supplies in the coming months.

International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 76,607 units in May 2023 as against 110,245 units in May 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,605 units in May 2023 as against 95,576 units May 2022.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,314 units in May 2023 as against 15,924 units in May 2022.

About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.